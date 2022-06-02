CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District will be showing several films this summer at Hessel park as part of its Friday Night Flix series.

The films will be screened on select Fridays starting at dusk. Community members are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy food from on-site food trucks. The Park District said there will be a different truck for each film.

The Friday Night Flix series includes the following films:

The Lego Batman Movie (June 3)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (June 24)

Sing 2 (July 1)

Viva Las Vegas (July 29)

Scoob! (August 5)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (August 26)

This film series is different from the series happening on the University of Illinois Quad on Thursdays.