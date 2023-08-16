CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School district unveiled a new app this year that allows parents to track their kids’ bus routes. But some said they are experiencing issues.

Some parents expressed concerns on social media that their kids weren’t showing up on the Traversa Ride 360 app. Champaign parent Jim Jeffery said the features worked well following his six-year-old to Barkstall Elementary. But coming home was a different story.

“It was getting later, later and later,” Jeffery said. “The app wasn’t quite showing us where the bus was. It wasn’t refreshing, it wasn’t giving us an updated ETA.”

Jeffery said his son finishes school at 3:30 p.m. and the app showed an arrival around 4 p.m. However, the bus didn’t show up until nearly 6 p.m., almost two hours late.

“There’s anxiety, you’re exhausted from that first-day routine,” Jeffery said. “So having him come home that late is a pretty long day.”

When reached for comment, Stacey Moore, the district’s Chief Communications Officer, said in a statement:

This school year, Unit 4’s Transportation Department will safely transport more than 5,000 students to and from school. The new Traversa Ride 360 app has been well received and downloaded by hundreds of our families. For the handful of families who may have experienced difficulty accessing the app, we ask that they email us at u4dispatch@u4sd.Org or call us at 217-351-3993 for assistance. We also ask that families make sure that their addresses are updated in our system.

Jeffery said that despite the malfunctions, he still believes the feature will be good for parents.

“It’s still the right thing to do. I didn’t anticipate this coming into the school year,” Jeffery said. “I’m still very excited and optimistic they’re going to work out the bugs.”

Officials said that updating one’s address could be another solution.