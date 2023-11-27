CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the holiday season underway and set to ramp up over the next few weeks, the City of Champaign is making it easier for people to park their cars before enjoying the downtown area.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking at the Hill Street Parking Deck. This discount will be in place for the entire month of December, and no proof of purchase is needed.

The purpose, city officials said, is to encourage people to visit downtown and support local businesses and restaurants.

Drivers are encouraged to check ahead to see if their destination has any altered schedules or capacity limits. City officials also reminded that parking at the Hill Street Parking Deck and at metered spaces is always free on city holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.