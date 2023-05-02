CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A Champaign Lutheran school was on a brief lockdown Tuesday, after a nearby domestic disturbance.

It happened happened near St. John Lutheran School on the corner of West John St. and South Mattis Ave.

Officials say their preliminary investigation determined the person involved a person involved in the situation had the potential of being hurt. Police called for additional resources to ensure the person’s and the community’s safety.

At this time, police say there is no threat to the community and the situation is under investigation.