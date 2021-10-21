Champaign high schools move one step closer to more permanent metal detectors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County School District is moving into the decision phase when it comes to installing more permanent metal detectors in both high schools.

The bid period for companies to apply to provide and install them closed Thursday. Now, it’s up to the school board to look through those applications and ultimately vote on them.

The school district couldn’t tell us how many applications came in, or from where. The timeline for the vote and installation also remains up in the air.

