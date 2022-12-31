CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year.

It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health.

Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down at the end of December, but it’s not going to stay that way for long as we enter 2023.

“Some people want to get stronger, some people want to lose weight, some people want to just get back in the habit,” Noel said.

He said he’s ready to help people reach their goals, especially because he knows people are always looking for ways to stay healthy.

“It’s everyone’s resolution all the time,” Noel added. “A lot of people have a hard time coming in to start their fitness journey. New Year’s is just kind of that time of year where you’re just ready to make changes.”

Patrick Trinley is one of those people wanting to train and get fit after gaining weight during COVID.

“Part of that is trying to get in a good routine and come to the gym every day,” Trinley said.

To him, that not only means lifting weights but also joining group classes.

“You have other people working out with you,” Trinley said. “They help motivate you when you’re starting to feel tired and then it also helps motivate yourself cause you don’t want to stop in front of everybody and look like a fool.”

Elijah Miller enjoys the social interaction aspect of working out at Crunch.

“People come up to you whether they’re asking for advice, or you’re asking for advice, and you know it’s a good community to be a part of,” he said.

Miller added that it encourages him to work toward other goals as well, such as eating healthier, being more consistent in the gym and seeing family more often.

But, Trinley said this new year, it’s not only about working out.

“My goal is to try to treat everybody a little kinder and open up my perspective. You never know what anyone else is going through and everybody’s just trying to do their best in this life,” Trinley said.

To keep up with the larger numbers Crunch is expecting to see, Noel said they’re increasing staffing and cleaning procedures, and they will also have more trainers available.