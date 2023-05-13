CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — This weekend is a busy one for floral shops across Central Illinois, especially in the Champaign area with Mother’s Day and graduation.

At Abbott’s Florist in Champaign, one designer said they’ve been getting calls for orders for this weekend for about a month.

Whitney Havice, a floral designer, said they’ve seen more orders this year than usual. She thinks that’s because people are getting more and more comfortable around others post-pandemic.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to play a little bit of a part in making someone’s day special and making them feel loved and appreciated,” Havice said.

She said one of their biggest sellers is the Mother’s Day designer’s choice. That’s where they decide how to arrange the flowers. They also have many pre-made bouquets to choose from in the store.