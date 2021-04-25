Champaign firefighter dies after battling cancer for years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department has lost one of their own.

The department says on Facebook that Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst died from cancer early Sunday morning.

“Trevor loved being a firefighter and was proud to be a Champaign firefighter,” says CFD. “Trevor faithfully served the City of Champaign and will be tremendously missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

In recent weeks, CFD held a fundraiser for Herderhorst and his family as he fought cancer.

Herderhorst is 40-years-old, and he’s a husband and father of two kids. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

WCIA reported one week ago that firefighters from across Illinois, Missouri, and other states have stepped up to give him and his family support.