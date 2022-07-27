CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who have wanted to become a firefighter now have a chance to do so with the Champaign Fire Department.

The Fire Department is recruiting new firefighters and they are expected to have five open positions by fall.

“It’s definitely a career worth looking into,” said Probationary Firefighter Nathan King. “The career itself is really rewarding, to be able to work with the community and give back.”

Deputy Chief Tyler Funk said the department updates its eligibility list every two years.

“We start now because there is a written test, we have oral interviews, we have an orientation night and then the firefighters have to complete a physical agilities test, a CPAT test and a ladder climb,” Funk said.

Funk said that during the process, recruits are ranked based on their performance and they are hired directly from that list.

“When I tested in 1996, there were 600 firefighters that showed up for the orientation,” Funk recalled.

Since then, their numbers have dwindled. Now they only get 100 people showing up for orientation.

“Public safety jobs have declined as far as interest to young people over time,” Funk said. “I’m not sure what causes that.”

King is a new firefighter and he encourages anyone thinking of a career in firefighting to apply.

“Really there’s just a lot of information that’s out there that you can kind of get your foot in the door and just kind of see,” King said. “You can do ridealongs, you can start by being a volunteer, there’s a lot of ways you can see if it’s something you would be more interested in.”

The Champaign Fire Department currently has 105 firefighters. People interested in applying can do find the necessary information in the City of Champaign’s website; applications will be accepted through September 23.