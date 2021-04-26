Champaign Fire Department Rallying Behind Family of Fallen Firefighter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Fire Department is rallying behind the family of one of their own. Trevor Herderhorst died of lung cancer yesterday. Today, the department decorated his station with black and purple flags in his honor.

They’ve been helping his family with medical bills, and now they’re taking on a bigger task.

They’re saving up to make sure his two children can go to school. Firefighter Matt Quinlan said the outpouring of community support shows just how dearly herder-horst will be missed.

“We’re not the ones that normally ask for help, we’re the ones who go out to help people,” Quinlan said. “So when we see support like this, it warms our hearts. We just can’t thank everybody enough.”

Herderhorst started as a volunteer department in 2005 and was with the Champaign Department for the last three and a half years. If you’d like to help the family cover expenses for his memorial fund, click the link here.