SAN ANTONIO (WCIA) — Champaign’s Fire Chief was recognized on Wednesday with a prestigious award for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Chief Gary Ludwig was given the Career Fire Chief of the Year award at a ceremony in San Antonio. The award was bestowed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, which annually recognizes one career and one volunteer fire chief for their leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, public service and contributions to the industry.

Ludwig was nominated for the award by his peers in the IAFC and was chosen from among 23 other nominees.

“To say I am honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award is an understatement<‘ Ludwig said in a city press release. “However, I am under no illusion that there are many behind anyone receiving an award of this magnitude. For that, I am extremely grateful and want to acknowledge many who were a part of all successes, including the IAFC Board of Directors, IAFC staff, City of Champaign administration, members of the Champaign Fire Department and many others.”