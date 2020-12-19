Champaign Election Board denies Activist’s petition to become candidate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The City of Champaign Election Board has decided not to allow a community activist to be represented on the ballot for upcoming city elections.

Justin Hendrix announced his intentions to run for the third district seat back in November. He petitioned to put his name on the ballot, but an objection claimed his signatures weren’t legitimate.

That meant he had to go out and collect signatures a second time. The board spent the last two days examining those petitions and affidavits, but rejected them tonight. They say while the two petitions are valid, Hendrix was just four signatures short of the required number.