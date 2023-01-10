CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Lots of people are trying to start their new year on a healthier foot, working on losing weight.

There’s been a lot of attention on social media with people claiming weight loss drugs are the way to go. So much so that the FDA is reporting a shortage of two medicines people really need — Ozempic and Wegovy.

Dr. Aminat Ogun, a primary care physician with OSF Healthcare, said they’re two different brands, but the same medication. The medicine increases insulin in the body, helping diabetics.

But, they also help people lose weight along the way, slowing down your appetite and the food leaving your stomach.

Dr. Ogun said both medicines can be helpful if a doctor prescribes them for something in particular, such as diabetes.

Some people wanting to shed a few pounds are trying to jump straight to these medications, instead of trying other ways first.

“The indication for using this medication would be if someone has tried to, through proper diets and increase in physical activity, and they have not been able to achieve their weight loss goals, then this is more of a last resort or third option that someone can try for weight loss,” Dr. Ogun said.

She said first things first, see if you qualify for the medications and talk to your doctor.

Remember, they also come with side effects. Dr. Ogun said they can range from stomach pain, and nausea to vomiting. Sometimes even hypersensitivity side effects like swelling or an anaphylaxis reaction.

She always suggests talking to your doctor if you have any questions.