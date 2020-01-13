Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Tyrone Fields

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Tyrone Fields. He’s wanted on a $150,000 warrant for aggravated battery.

Fields is a 19-year old man, black, 5’7″, 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 2002 East Bradley, #1305-A, Champaign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com