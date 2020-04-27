Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Michael McCray

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Michael McCray. He’s wanted on $500,000 bond for aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied vehicle.

McCray is a 24-year old male, black, 5’4″, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1305 North Champaign Street, Champaign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com