Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Devin Wilson

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Devin Wilson. He’s wanted on $10,000 bond for probation violations on charges of theft and criminal damage to property.

Wilson is a 23-year old man, white, 5’9″, 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 402 1/2 East Grove Avenue, Rantoul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com