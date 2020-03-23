Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: D’Andre Miller

D’Andre Miller

Wanted for first degree murder

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This is the second time D’Andre Miller is Champaign County Crime Stoppers’ Wanted Subject.

He’s being sought on bond of more than $2 million for first degree murder and failure to appear for aggravated fleeing/attempt to elude. Miller is a 33-year old male, black, 6’3″, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 216 Arcadia Drive, Champaign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com