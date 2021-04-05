Champaign County Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says his office has released a new mobile app.

A press release says the app has three main objectives:

Increase transparency in Sheriff’s Office operations.

Provide timely information to those who need it when they need it.

Facilitate two-way communication with people living in Champaign County.

“Everywhere you go you see people on their phones,” says Sheriff Heuerman. “The goal of this new app is to provide information to the public in a way that is beneficial to them.”

The release says that although many functions of the app are designed for people who are primarily served by the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement needs, everybody in Champaign can still benefit from the app.

Some of those features include:

See who is coming to jail and why.

Easily submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

See upcoming community relations events.

Request services such as extra patrol and neighborhood watch information.

Get up to date COVID-19 information from local and federal resources.

Get push notifications for critical incidents and for areas to avoid because of an

incident.

incident. See a resource map with local community resources.

Users of the new mobile app will also have access to Sheriff’s Office press releases and

social media postings, regardless of if they have a social media account.

The new Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for free download from the App Store

and Google Play by searching for “Champaign County Sheriff’s Office (IL)”, or by using

this link: