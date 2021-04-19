Champaign County Sheriff’s Office hosts Coffee with a Cop

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies shared coffee and donuts with the community on Monday.

The Sheriff’s office held a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event Monday morning at Industrial Donut in Savoy. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says events like this are part of a national endeavor.

It offers community members a chance to chat with police in an informal setting, he says.

“I think it’s important that those we are serving know who we are, and that they realize that we are people too — especially in today’s environment where law enforcement isn’t necessarily looked on highly by some,” the sheriff says. “I think it’s important to know we are people too, we’re out here and serving, and we’re trying to do the best job we can.”

Heuerman says it can be intimidating coming into the sheriff’s office.

“If you don’t trust somebody, you’re not going to call them to get help,” he says.

“If the neighborhood where a shooting happens doesn’t trust the police, they’re not going to call us when they need help,” the sheriff says. “It’s very difficult for us to solve crimes like that when we don’t have community cooperation.”

Heuerman says he encourages anyone who has questions and would like to talk should contact his office and set up an appointment.