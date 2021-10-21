Champaign County Sheriff’s Office hiring new deputies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of hiring new deputies.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says the Sheriff’s Office is close to being fully staffed, and that more deputies will allow the Sheriff’s Office to engage more with the community, including through community events.

Heuerman says he is receiving applications from high-quality candidates.

“I would say, not necessarily, do we have enough, do we not have enough? Do I feel good with our numbers?” Heuerman said. “It’s more of the quality of applicants, I think, that we’re getting now and those who really want to make a difference, they’re not just looking for the first job they can get.”

Heuerman is confident that two more jobs will be budgeted next year. He further stated that the Sheriff’s Office needs more correctional officers.