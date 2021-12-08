Champaign County Sheriff releases Thanksgiving enforcement results

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman released on Wednesday the county results of a statewide effort to crack down on unbuckled driving over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Heuerman said that Champaign County deputies issued six tickets to drivers for seat belt violations. In addition, they issued three speeding tickets, three distracted driving tickets, two tickets for driving with a suspended/revoked or nonvalid driver’s license and four tickets for other infractions.

The statewide enforcement effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation and was part of the statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Heuerman said that another enforcement effort will take place between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3. That effort will focus on impaired driving and be a part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.