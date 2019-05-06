Champaign County's Wanted Subject: Donnell Robinson Champaign County Crime Stoppers Donnell Robinson [ + - ] Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- This week's Wanted Subject is Donnell Robinson. He's wanted on $15,000 bond warrant for possession of a firearm with no FOID card.

Robinson is an 18-year old male, black, 5'7", 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1520 Collier Avenue, Rantoul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com