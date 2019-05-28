Champaign County's Wanted Subject: Adam Bryant

Champaign County Crime Stoppers Adam Bryant

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- This week's Wanted Subject is Adam Bryant. He's wanted on $150,000 bond for aggravated driving under the influence.

Bryant is a 35-year old male, white, 5'9", 155 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 105 Elvin Street, Ogden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

