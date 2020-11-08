Champaign County NAACP reacts to Election 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Kamala Harris made history as the first Black, Asian, and woman to be elected Vice-President.

The Vice President was raised in Central Illinois, growing up in Champaign-Urbana. Her father was a professor at the University of Illinois for a time as well.

The President of Champaign County’s Chapter of the NAACP said that this was a watershed moment for American politics, not just for black women but for all women. And a moment with just as much significance as Barack Obama’s election in 2008.

She said it was a long rode to get here, but the American people have spoken. And that democracy has won.

“I just wish that John Lewis was here. That Elijah Cummings was here, and so many others who did not get a chance to see this,” Minnie Pearson said. “This sends a message to America that this is a movement, and we are moving forward.”

Pearson said that the rode to reaching a democracy that works for everyone is a long one. Change isn’t going to happen overnight, and there’s still a lot of work to be done. She said above all else, she is looking forward to Joe Biden being a President for all Americans, not just the ones who voted for him.