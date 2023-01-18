CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — A Champaign County judge is asking the county board to make a change.

Ben Dyer wants jurors to get a raise.

He’s asking to increase their pay from $10 to $40. In a letter to the board, Dyer said there hasn’t been a pay increase since 1965.

Kyle Patterson, the board’s chair, feels it’s an important conversation to have.

“We’re not able to have a jury that’s representative of the whole community,” Patterson said. “Particularly those of working class or lower income.”

He hopes it will make jury service more feasible for people.

Dyer also said the $40 a day would include travel, meals and anything else related to the jurors’ service.