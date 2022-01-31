Champaign County Humane Society receives over $17,000 in Betty White Challenge

Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 15, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Humane Society (CCHS) has received over $17,000 in response to the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

#BettyWhiteChallenge was a social media challenge that encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters on Jan. 17, which was the day that entertainment icon Betty White would have turned 100 years old.

CCHS Executive Director Mary “Tief” Tiefenbrunn stated, “These donations come at a really good time. Non-profits are dealing with the same challenges as other businesses, including inflation and staffing issues. The post-holiday winter months are traditionally very slow for fundraising. The Betty White Challenge has been an infusion of optimism for animal shelters and rescues across the State!”

According to officials, CCHS is still receiving gifts in honor of Betty White. Donations can be made online, over the phone at 217-344-7297 or by mail to the shelter at 1911 East Main Street, Urbana, IL 61802.

CCHS is a non-profit, “open door” animal shelter accepting all companion animals needing shelter, regardless of age, physical condition or adoptability. Its purpose is to prevent cruelty to animals, promote animal welfare, educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals, address animal overpopulation, and provide high-quality shelter, medical and adoption services.

The Animal Hospital of Monticello also posted to Facebook recently, letting people know the total amount of donations from the Betty White Challenge was $3,740.53.

Officials said the hospital matched this amount, bringing the grand total funds to $7,481.06.

The donations will go towards Piatt County Animal Shelter.