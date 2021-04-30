Champaign County Humane Society moves locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society is on the move.

It’s going into a building it will own.

It will move next summer to Kearns Drive off of Staley Road in Champaign.

The humane society raised money to renovate its existing building in Urbana but when the bids came in last winter, construction prices had gone up.

Leaders decided instead to invest their money into a property that was theirs.

Their current location is on land they don’t own.

“We just thought it just looked really nice for us for possibly long term housing for a nice campus so we started doing our research on the property and the board ultimately decided that this was the way to go,” said Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society.

Construction costs will still be high when renovations start next month but leaders say it’s an investment they’re willing to make.

The building in Champaign will have some new features as well, including a huge education center for dog training classes.

The project is expected to cost about $3 million.