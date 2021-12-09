Champaign County hits single-week pandemic record for COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District just recorded the most COVID-19 cases in a single week. Last week set a pandemic record.

CUPHD lead COVID-19 investigator Rob Davies calculated about 1,200 cases in total.

He said the reason for the sizeable spike is likely a combination of several things, including the cold weather keeping people indoors, and a lot of gathering and traveling around the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s something much fewer people did last year.

Another record was the percentage of those positive tests that came from kids. Not to mention, Davies said as time goes on, the kids contracting the coronavirus are increasingly younger.

“In the last four weeks, close to 90% of all cases under 17 years of age were unvaccinated. So most of our cases under 17 are unvaccinated, so I really wanted to stress the importance of vaccination, as well as getting a booster,” Davies added.

He added, across all ages about two out of every 10 positive cases come from people who are vaccinated.

Davies also encouraged those who are eligible to get their booster shot. He said just about 33 percent of Champaign County adults have gotten it.