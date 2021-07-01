Champaign County History Museum in need of volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Are you looking for ways to give back? The Champaign County History Museum needs volunteers.

It’s working on several projects and needs help finishing them.

Board members say they have about six volunteers right now, but they would like to have more.

“Volunteers, you know, they move, they leave, so we’re always in need of new ones and so right now that’s what we’re looking for,” said Alan Arnold, a board member for the Champaign County History Museum.

There are several different ways you can help, including greeting people at the front desk and working on the museum collections.

To volunteer, click here or simply email volunteer@Champaigncountyhistory.org.