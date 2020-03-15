Champaign County has first confirmed coronavirus case

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced a Champaign County Resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

They say the resident is a female in her 50s and is in home isolation and recovering. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

Health officials in Champaign will have a press conference Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“We are asking for the community’s assistance and we need people to take action now to reduce the number of cases at any one time so that our health care system is not overwhelmed. Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick, and avoid crowded places,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator.