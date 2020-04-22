Champaign County Forest Preserve District to host first photo contest

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding their first photo contest.

Submission Requirements

Photos eligible for the 2020 photo contest must be submitted via email to hq@ccfpd.org between April 20, 2020 – June 1, 2020. There is a submission limit of three (3) entries/photos per person and all photos must meet the following requirements:

All photographs must have been taken in the Champaign County Forest Preserves ~ Lake of the Woods, Homer Lake, Middle Fork River, River Bend, Sangamon River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail in the past few years.

All entries must include a caption with the specific location within the Champaign County Forest Preserve where it was shot and the approximate date when the photo was taken (e.g. Collins Pond, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Spring 2020; Stidham Woods, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, May 2019).

Best efforts should be made to identify plants or wildlife that are the subject of your photograph and their identification should be included in your caption. (e.g. Pileated woodpecker at Lake of the Woods, July 2019).

International Dark Sky week April 19th -26th

VIRTUAL International Dark Sky Week is a weeklong celebration of the night. This year, IDA is encouraging people around the world to come together online to celebrate the night and engage with authors, creators, scientists, and educators whose works have been vital to the movement to protect the night from light pollution.

Enjoy videos streamed to YouTube and Facebook daily, and watch for fun nighttime activities to do at home!