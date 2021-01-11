Champaign County Forest Preserve District announces plans to build new preserve along Sangamon River

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced it’s plans to develop a new forest preserve.
The 98-Acre Heron View Forest Preserve will be the fourth along the Sangamon River. When it’s officially open, you’ll be able to find it sitting between Lake of the Woods and Sangamon River Forest Preserves along County Road 2600 North in Mahomet.
Forest Preserve District officials said as a floodplain forest, the space will allow them to better regulate flood peaks, as well as give visitors a lot of recreational opportunities.
Blue Heron’s and Virginia Bluebells, for which the preserve got its name, will be in full bloom by springtime.