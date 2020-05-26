Champaign County Crime Stoppers Wanted Subject: Demetrius Wade

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Demetrius Wade. He’s wanted on $250,000 warrant for criminal sexual assault.

Wade is a 33-year old man, black, 5’8″, 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 681 Willow Pond Road, Rantoul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com