Champaign County Crime Stoppers Wanted Subject: Calin Dial

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Calin Dial. He’s wanted on $100,000 bond for escape/violate electronic monitoring. Dial is a 25-year old man, white, 6’1″, 185 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was 1001 Crestwood Drive, Urbana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com