Champaign County Board of Review goes from memberless to fully staffed in two months

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County Board of Review is fully staffed, two months after all three former members quit.

The board that handles property assessments for the county approved the final two members at the Champaign County Board meeting Thursday night.

The group can now hear appeals a month and a half into the filing period. More than 100 commercial appeals have come in so far according to Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.

Board member John Bergee said he expects more will come in closer to the deadline on September 10.