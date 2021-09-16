Champaign County Board of Review: From memberless to fully staffed, to another resignation in three months

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Another member of the Champaign County Board of Review resigned. Debbie Estes marks the fourth person to step down since the beginning of the summer.
Toward the end of June, we told you the entire three-person board called it quits within a month. The board was fully staffed again by late August.
About a week later, Estes, the sole Republican member sent in her resignation letter.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel says property assessment hearings started this week. She said they can still be held with two members while she finds another candidate.