Champaign County Area Restaurant Week returns with in-person and takeout dining

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Champaign County, will return for its sixth year in 2022 with both in-person and takeout options available.

The nine-day celebration of an award-winning culinary scene will be held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

The event encourages residents and visitors to discover new restaurants, flavors and dishes. Over the course of five years, the event has continued to grow despite the pandemic, with 32 restaurants participating in 2022, offering special menus to highlight their cuisine.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our hospitality industry, we continue to see restaurants wanting to be a part of this event and the community wanting to support them,” states Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement from Visit Champaign County. “Our restaurants and their staff have shown resiliency and continue to do so. To maintain safety for the community and for staff, most restaurants are offering takeout options for their specials in addition to in-person dining.”

Menus for participating restaurants are available here, with more being added every day.

“Looking at the many restaurants participating, there’s a menu for everyone,” explains Reifsteck. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate.”

Diners can also participate in an Instagram contest by sharing their pictures and experiences with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to their Champaign County area restaurant of choice.

Diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations where available or dine at off-peak hours.

“It’s no secret that staffing continues to be a challenge for our restaurants, so we ask that all diners exercise patience and kindness when dining out,” says Reifsteck.

So far, participating restaurants include BakeLab, Baldarotta’s Porketta and Sicilian Sausage, Big Grove Tavern, Crane Alley, Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery, Esquire Lounge, Everyday Kitchen, Hamilton Walker’s, Homegrown, Houlihan’s, Hopscotch Market and Hopscotch at The Literary, Industrial Donut, Kohinoor Indian Restaurant & Lounge, La Bahia Grill, La Mixteca, La Paloma Mexican Food Truck, Maize Mexican Grill and Maize at the Station, Neil St. Blues, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pekara Bakery & Bistro, Pizzeria Antica, Po’Boys Restaurant, Project 47 Smokehouse, Siam Terrace, Stango Cuisine, The Stuft Bird, Sun Singer Wine & Spirits, A Taste of Both Worlds, The Wheelhouse and Wood N’ Hog Barbecue.

Diners can find information online or on Visit Champaign County’s Facebook event. For more information, contact Terri Reifsteck at 217-351-4133 or terrir@visitchampaigncounty.org.