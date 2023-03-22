CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Picking out an outfit, doing your hair and getting ready for the night is half the fun of prom night for some high schoolers. Many are already preparing.

But, with dress prices as steep as they are, it can be challenging to buy one.

Mike Ingram has been collecting dresses, shoes and accessories at Farrens in Downtown Champaign for the past week. He’s done it before, and this year is even bigger. They’re also collecting men’s suits and shoes.

Ingram said it’s important students have access to free outfits for the big night. Sometimes it can be overwhelming trying to get everything together for it.

Last year, his group collected 700 dresses in a week. Now, they’re working further in advance and aiming for more donations, upward of 1,000.

“There’s a financial barrier for some people and that’s just how it is,” Ingram said. “Some people are able to go buy the $800 dress and shoes and everything like that and some people can’t. The ability to try and level that playing field for folks having a harder time. It’s no shame, everybody’s having their own various hard times.”

He said it doesn’t only help high schoolers, but also adults looking for interview clothing or graduation clothes.

If you want to pick up a dress, there will be pick-up events on April 7 and 8. He’ll be posting more information on his Facebook page as it gets closer.

They’re always looking for donations too. You can drop off your gently worn formal clothes right now at Farrens in Champaign. Ingram also plans to have drive-thru drop-off times to make it even easier.