Champaign Community Coalition to host volunteer orientation to increase community safety

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Community Coalition is looking for volunteers to become members of a team that addresses community violence, provides support and helps increase the safety of local communities.

According to officials, they will host a Virtual Community Violence Response Team Volunteer Orientation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Champaign Community Coalition aims to bring community leaders, law enforcement, school leaders and families together to address the most pressing issues confronting our community.

The orientation is being done over an online video conference or phone conference at 929-324-2510 (PIN: ‪802 390 825‬#). For more information, call 217-931-9989 or email curesponds@gmail.com.