CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday.

It will be the third Coffee with a Cop this year. The casual event gives deputies and community members a chance to sit down over free coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. They can ask specific questions, give suggestions on solutions to problems, or just stop by to thank local law enforcement.

It will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1705 South Prospect Avenue, also known as Art Mart.