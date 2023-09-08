ROYAL, Ill., (WCIA) — A heartbreaking Friday for the Royal community after the Champaign County Sheriff said a 9-year-old boy was hit by a train when riding his bike to school.

Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner, said Easton Wilsey was killed.

It happened near East Main and North Railroad streets. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman knows it’s a tragedy and one that takes a toll on his deputies.

“As law enforcement, we don’t want to ever go to a call like this,” he said.

But, that call came in from Royal on Friday morning around 7:45 when the accident happened.

“I can’t imagine what the family’s going through,” Heuerman said.

It’s a situation he said no one should ever experience.

“9 years old is about the same age as some of my deputies’ kids. I think any time that anybody at all can relate to a situation like this, it just is a little bit more heartbreaking,” Heuerman added.

He said this is an unfortunate situation his team will remember for a long time. Because of that, he’s making sure they get the mental health support they need.

Heuerman said a Chaplin will be speaking with the deputies who were on scene. They’re also working with a team out of Decatur for additional help.

“They’ll not only speak with deputies, but they’ll also speak with other first responders that were on scene too,” Heuerman said. “We can’t forget about the firefighters and paramedics and all of the other first responders that were on the scene.”

WCIA also contacted the Prairieview-Odgen school district. On Facebook, they shared a post from the Village of Royal. It said the community can get support at the Royal Community Building. They have food, drinks and a pastor available for anyone who wants to stop by.

Union Pacific Railroad also issued a statement.