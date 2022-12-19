CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted it’s 30th annual Christmas giveaway.

The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do.

“It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to no just service transitional housing, but also the community,” said Craft.

Pastor and Executive Director Ervin Williams echoed Craft’s sentiments.

“People come in because they’re in need,” said Williams. “For a moment we get a chance to minister to them God’s love and show them what we care for.”

People in Champaign County notice that love, too. Nikkel O’ Neil has been going to the ministry for as long as she can remember. She appreciates how often the ministry goes above and beyond.

“This has been one of the biggest blessings,” O’Neil said. “Being a less fortunate family and not being able to do the things that I need to do each year around the holidays, I feel like this is a blessing for a majority of families that cannot do anything for their children or their families.”

Danielle Davison was once part of the restoration program at RUM for three years. She came back to volunteer because she wants to be a part of the organization’s generosity.

“I love it here,” said Davison. “I went through the program, and I’m blessed by this church every day.”

The organization plans to serve more than 300 people this holiday season. The giveaway goes through Dec. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those looking to receive a food, clothing or a gift can come in at their location on the 1200 block of Parkland Ct. or call the office at 217-355-2662 to sign up.