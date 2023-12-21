CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter is a critical time of year for those without homes — and shelters in Champaign County are filling up.

Most shelters in Champaign-Urbana are at capacity, meaning people have to find different solutions. C-U at Home is now classified as a mid-level shelter, meaning there are extra requirements to be admitted. Their interview process includes a background check.

Melissa Courtwright, Executive Director of C-U at Home, said there is one true low-barrier shelter people can go to in case of an emergency: Strides Shelter on Washington Street in Champaign.

“Sometimes people can go into public buildings for, you know, a time,” Courtwright said. “But in terms of beds, we’re really limited with the shelter capacity that we have and have to operate within that.”

Those public buildings include city libraries and government facilities, which function as warming centers during normal operating hours.

Amongst other emergency shelters and related services, both the City of Champaign and City of Urbana websites list the Salvation Army Red Shield Center on Market Street as a warming center, available Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. City officials ask that homeless veterans call 217-278-9897 to get assistance.