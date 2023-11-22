CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is aiming to make stargazing easier with the inclusion of a new trail at one of its forest preserve.

Middle Fork River Forest Preserve was designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2018, based on the exceptionally starry nights visible from the preserve and its nocturnal environment. Now, the district is planning a special trail to allow for better stargazing.

The Forest Preserve District said the project will create an accessible trail that can be enjoyed day or night and all year long, allowing for greater access to the habitat restorations at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve. In addition, the trail will serve as the home for dark sky education and programming.

The Forest Preserve District received a grant from the Illinois Department of Recreation to cover half of the project’s $800,000 cost. They are asking for donations from the public to help cover the other half.

Those who wish to donate to the project can visit the preserve’s fundraising website.