CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hot temperatures caused several Central Illinois events to be delayed or canceled this week, including the Champaign County Fair.

County officials announced the fair would open at 4 p.m. on Friday instead of the usual 10 a.m. start. Friday was the hottest day of the fair, and Vice President Bill Alanna said the decision to open later was about making sure everyone was safe.

“We thought the attendance would be down because of the heat,” Alanna said. “So, we told the vendors they didn’t have to open until 4 and they were thrilled with that.”

Alanna said that despite the hot weather, he and his staff were prepared to help everyone cool down. This included using Kessler Hall as a cooling center and providing other resources to protect against the heat.

“We’ve got three misting stations that you can walk through,” Alanna said. “It’ll mist water on you, it won’t actually get you wet unless you want it to.”

Cullers French Fries manager Keith Cullers said his family has had a concession stand for 78 years. He said he appreciated the late start.

“It refreshes us to get ready for tonight,” Cullers said. “It’s been a hot one. We were glad to get a little break.”

Alanna said about 3,000 pre-sale tickets were sold and he expected more walk-ins once the band started playing. Customer Leavell Allen said hot temperatures almost made him stay indoors.

“I didn’t know it was going to end up being this hot today,” Allen said. “If I knew that, I might’ve stayed inside.”

He said it’s the first time in three years he’s been at the event and he didn’t want to miss out again.

“The fair only comes around once a while, so you can’t miss it when it comes out,” Allen said.

If anyone haven’t gone to the fair yet, Saturday is their last chance to go. It will be much cooler, as excessive heat warnings expired Friday evening.