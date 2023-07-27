URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several organizations in Champaign County are doing their part to help people stay cool. They are using their facilities as cooling centers to help people against hot weather.

Urbana Free Library employees said they’ve seen many people coming through their doors this week to escape warm temperatures. They said their climate-controlled spaces and air conditioning make them a perfect cooling center. They also have water fountains and entertainment like books, magazines and movies.

Associate Director Rachel Fuller said it’s important to step up for people who don’t have the resources to stay safe in this kind of weather.

“The temperatures outside can get to be dangerous,” Fuller said. “The heat index is very high. For folks who don’t have services in their home, we want to make sure they’re safe and they don’t require medical attention that they might otherwise if they didn’t have a cool place to go.”

She said charging stations and movies are other options people have when they want to go inside, and people don’t need a library card to use them.

Other cooling centers include the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Champaign Public Library, Stride Shelter, Lincoln Square Mall, Market Place Mall and Champaign City Building.