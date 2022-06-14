CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Board unanimously approved on Tuesday night a proposal to temporarily move inmates from two jails in town to other facilities around the state.

The jail in downtown Urbana is closing because of increased safety and security concerns and renovations on the satellite jail will break ground before the end of the year. This will require 140 inmates to be held elsewhere. The County Board had already approved $1 million to relocate half the inmates. On Tuesday night, the Board approved another $1.3 million to relocate the other half through the remainder of the year.

The extra money was requested by Sheriff Dustin Heuerman

“I was very excited that they are supportive of this plan and even though it is a lot of money, it is money that will hopefully reduce liability,” Heuerman said. “It’ll help provide a better environment for both the inmates and our employees and it’ll help us get back on our feet with our employment issues.”

The proposal still needs a final vote which will happen next week. Heuerman said he expects the downtown jail to close in two weeks.