CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween.

The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

These hours follow a set of rules and guidelines the county board approved years ago and which the cities of Champaign and Urbana have historically agreed to. The guidelines dictate that trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween regardless of which day of the week the holiday falls on.

The exact hours of trick-or-treating depend on which day of the week Halloween falls on. Weeknight trick-or-treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. (as it will this year) while weekend trick-or-treating lasts from 5 to 7 p.m.