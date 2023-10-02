CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cities of Champaign and Urbana, along with Champaign County, have announced their official hours for Trick-Or-Treating on Halloween this year.

Guidelines approved by the Champaign County Board, and historically agreed to by the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, state that Trick-Or-Treating will take place on Oct. 31, regardless of what day Halloween falls on. If that day is on a weekday, Trick-Or-Treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are moved by one hour, happening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday, so the 6 to 8 p.m. window will be used for Trick-Or-Treating in Champaign County.