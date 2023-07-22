CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One group in Champaign is taking a blast to the past by playing baseball with a vintage style of America’s game.

The Champaign Clippers are playing their inagural season in the Vintage Baseball League and on Saturday, they played in their fifth game, a friendly match against the McClean County Prairie Chickens. There are no baseball gloves, the pitches are underhanded and the players wear vintage uniforms, just some of the many perks that players enjoy.

Clippers co-captain Jed “Jester” Willard said it reminds him of playing the sport as a kid.

“It’s nice to be able to play baseball as it was played back in the 1850s era, with a lot of people that just love the game and the history,” Willard said. “It’s kind of like playing backyard baseball.”

Prairie Chickens captain Brian “Twinkletoes” Thede said the league is for anyone and everyone who loves the game.

“It’s a nice way to build camaraderie with other baseball aficionados and still be able to play ball even at an advanced age,” Thede said.

The Clippers will play their sixth and final game of the season on August 26. Games are played on the south end of Weaver Park in Urbana, just behind Dr. Preston Williams Elementary School at 2102 East Washington Street.

Anyone looking to watch or sign up for the league can follow this link.